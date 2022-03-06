Engineering student held for stealing cars in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 5

A second-year student of Thapar University has been arrested for allegedly stealing cars in the city. The suspect, identified as Abhishek Sharma, is pursuing diploma in computer science.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohit Aggarwal in a press conference today said they had recovered three stolen cars from the possession of the suspect. He said the suspect indulged in vehicle theft for earning quick money. Aggarwal said he was arrested at a naka in a stolen car on the evening of March 3. Following his arrest at Seona Chowk, he was thoroughly questioned that led to the recovery of two more stolen cars. Aggarwal said the suspect did not have past criminal record. The police said he was targeting small old cars not worthy of attention. He stole one car from Udham Singh Nagar, one from the Civil Line area and third from the Anaj Mandi area.