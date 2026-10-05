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Home / Patiala / Engineers’ body elects new office-bearers in Patiala

Engineers’ body elects new office-bearers in Patiala

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 11:03 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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The engineers pledged to safeguard the financial interests of the government.
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The PWD Engineers Association elected its new 35-member Executive Committee at a meeting held on Monday at the GNE Auditorium. The meeting was attended by more than 100 engineers from all cadres including superintending engineers, executive engineers and sub-divisional engineers.

Nirmal Singh Bhangoo was elected president. Ajay Singla and Nirpal Singh were elected senior vice presidents, and Saugandh Singh Bhullar vice president. Gurmeet Singh was elected general secretary.

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At the meeting, the engineers pledged to safeguard the financial interests of the government, to meet timelines and ensure quality control of all works, and to provide world-class infrastructure to the people of the state.

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They also decided to request the government to ensure proper utilisation of the available technical staff in the department.

The Association said that the PWD, a premier engineering department with a rich legacy, will pioneer the development of the state while following all financial rules and procedures.

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