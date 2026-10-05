Engineers’ body elects new office-bearers in Patiala

The PWD Engineers Association elected its new 35-member Executive Committee at a meeting held on Monday at the GNE Auditorium. The meeting was attended by more than 100 engineers from all cadres including superintending engineers, executive engineers and sub-divisional engineers.

Nirmal Singh Bhangoo was elected president. Ajay Singla and Nirpal Singh were elected senior vice presidents, and Saugandh Singh Bhullar vice president. Gurmeet Singh was elected general secretary.

Advertisement

At the meeting, the engineers pledged to safeguard the financial interests of the government, to meet timelines and ensure quality control of all works, and to provide world-class infrastructure to the people of the state.

Advertisement

They also decided to request the government to ensure proper utilisation of the available technical staff in the department.

The Association said that the PWD, a premier engineering department with a rich legacy, will pioneer the development of the state while following all financial rules and procedures.