Ensure demarcation of forest land, planning panel chief tells officials

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 7

Chairman of the District Planning Committee (DPC) Jassi Sohianwala today held a meeting with officials of the Forest Department and reviewed its ongoing schemes.

District Forest Officer Vidya Sagari, Range Officer Mandip Singh and other officials, including Savarn Singh, Iqbal Singh, Amandeep Singh, Somnath and Bikramjit Singh, were present on the occasion.

The chairman instructed the officials to work towards avoiding accidents during storms and heavy rains. “The trees along the roads in the district should be pruned,” he said and added that the procurement of new machinery for cutting down fallen trees was in progress.

Sagari said in the financial year 2022-23, a total of 43 acres of land of Kohle Majra village, 12 acres of Karamgarh, and five acres of Marori village were cleared of encroachments. Efforts were being made to vacate the encroachments on the forest land with the assistance of the police, she said.

Sagari said the department will plant two lakh trees at forest sites, and 40,000 trees at other locations in the district. It will establish 15 urban gardens, construct three parks in the district at Ranjitgarh, Haridas Colony, Nabha, and on the Sirhind road, she said.

Sohianwala instructed the officials to ensure demarcation of forest land and construction of towers to avoid encroachments.