Ensure leprosy-affected people get welfare benefits, says Rights panel monitor in Patiala

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Special Monitor (leprosy) Dr Pradeepta Kumar Nayak on Friday reviewed welfare measures, healthcare facilities, and access to government schemes for persons affected by leprosy, persons with disabilities, and those facing mental health issues in Patiala district.

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During his visit to leprosy colonies in Patiala and Rajpura, Dr Nayak interacted with residents and sought feedback on their problems, needs, and access to government services. He directed officials to ensure that no person affected by leprosy or mental health issues was deprived of government services or welfare schemes.

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He stressed that social discrimination against such persons must not be allowed and called for their dignified inclusion in mainstream society.

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Later, Dr Nayak chaired a review meeting with district officials at the Circuit House and reviewed the functioning of departments dealing with health and leprosy, social security, social welfare, mental health, education, employment and livelihood, women and child development, SC, minority, and OBC welfare.

He directed departments to work in close coordination and ensure that persons affected by leprosy received healthcare as well as social security and other welfare benefits.

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Dr Nayak said the NHRC was reviewing the situation across states and districts to ensure compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court, which has accorded high priority to the welfare of persons affected by leprosy and those facing mental health issues.

He appreciated Patiala district for maintaining comprehensive details of pensions and other welfare schemes provided to each person affected by leprosy through the social security department.