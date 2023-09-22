Ensure patwaris don’t hire proxies, Fatehgarh Sahib DC directs SDMs

Fatehgarh Sahib, Sept 21
Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill today directed all SDMs to inspect the offices and works of Patwaris in their respective subdivision to check whether they had hired private persons.
Addressing the monthly meeting of district officials here, she ordered a random checking of the offices of the revenue department, so that common people did not have to face any kind of difficulty in getting their works done.
The DC said a compensation of nearly Rs 1.53 crore was distributed among flood-affected in the district. She said while Rs 1.14 crore was disbursed in Fatehgarh Sahib subdivision, Rs 20 lakh was given in Amloh and Rs 19 lakh in Khamano. She directed the SDMs that if there was any flood victim been deprived of compensation, they should send a report for release of relief to her office.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Isha Singal,
Fatehgarh Sahib SDM Harpreet Singh Atwal, Bassi Pathana SDM Sanjeev Kumar, Amloh SDM Gurvinder Singh Johal, DRO Sandeep Kumar and PCS officer (under training) Mandeep Kaur were present.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India suspends visas for Canadians, asks Ottawa to cut mission staff as rift grows
Justin Trudeau rules out release of evidence after MEA says ...
NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India’s US mission
Probe agency seeks info from public on suspects
Aadhaar not must for electoral rolls: EC
Tells SC will make changes in forms to enrol new voters