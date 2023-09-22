Ensure patwaris don’t hire proxies, Fatehgarh Sahib DC directs SDMs

Tribune News Service

Fatehgarh Sahib, Sept 21

Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill today directed all SDMs to inspect the offices and works of Patwaris in their respective subdivision to check whether they had hired private persons.

Addressing the monthly meeting of district officials here, she ordered a random checking of the offices of the revenue department, so that common people did not have to face any kind of difficulty in getting their works done.

The DC said a compensation of nearly Rs 1.53 crore was distributed among flood-affected in the district. She said while Rs 1.14 crore was disbursed in Fatehgarh Sahib subdivision, Rs 20 lakh was given in Amloh and Rs 19 lakh in Khamano. She directed the SDMs that if there was any flood victim been deprived of compensation, they should send a report for release of relief to her office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Isha Singal,

Fatehgarh Sahib SDM Harpreet Singh Atwal, Bassi Pathana SDM Sanjeev Kumar, Amloh SDM Gurvinder Singh Johal, DRO Sandeep Kumar and PCS officer (under training) Mandeep Kaur were present.

