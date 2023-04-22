 Ensure speedy lifting of procured wheat in Patiala district: DC : The Tribune India

Ensure speedy lifting of procured wheat in Patiala district: DC

Ensure speedy lifting of procured wheat in Patiala district: DC

Directions have been issued to ensure lifting of 50,000 MT of wheat from grain markets daily. Tribune Photo: Rajesh Sachar



Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 21

The district administration has directed the procurement agencies to ensure lifting of 50,000 metric tonne (MT) of wheat bags from grain markets every day. The directions have been issued in view of tardy lifting being witnessed across grain markets.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney during a meeting directed the SDMs in the district to monitor the situation of procurement. She also directed the procurement agencies to share the details with the office of the District Food and Civil Supplies officer.

Various arhtiyas (commission agents) shared the problems being faced during the lifting of the procured wheat grain. The DC said all such matters have been resolved.

She said 7.17 lakh MT of wheat had reached the respective grain markets in the district, of which, 7.12 lakh MT of wheat had been procured.

