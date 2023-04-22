Ensure speedy lifting of procured wheat in Patiala district: DC

Patiala, April 21
The district administration has directed the procurement agencies to ensure lifting of 50,000 metric tonne (MT) of wheat bags from grain markets every day. The directions have been issued in view of tardy lifting being witnessed across grain markets.
Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney during a meeting directed the SDMs in the district to monitor the situation of procurement. She also directed the procurement agencies to share the details with the office of the District Food and Civil Supplies officer.
Various arhtiyas (commission agents) shared the problems being faced during the lifting of the procured wheat grain. The DC said all such matters have been resolved.
She said 7.17 lakh MT of wheat had reached the respective grain markets in the district, of which, 7.12 lakh MT of wheat had been procured.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Creation of theatre commands delayed
No consensus, CDS to go in for wider consultations on tri-se...
BJP trying to change constitution of our country: Mamata Banerjee
Ready to give my life, but will not allow any division of co...
Rajnath Singh dials Sukhbir Badal, enquires about Parkash Singh Badal's health
Parkash Singh Badal was admitted to a hospital in Mohali a w...
Bhojpuri actress Suman Kumari arrested for pushing girls into prostitution
The police also rescued three women from being trapped, said...