Entire stock of wheat at 6 mandis procured: DC

The district administration has successfully completed 100% lifting of wheat procured in six major grain markets. Deputy Commissioner Preeti Yadav said the lifting operations in the remaining mandis had been expedited and the district was on the track to complete its overall procurement target within the coming week.

Yadav assured that despite last night’s rainfall, there has been no waterlogging reported from any mandi, nor any instance of wheat getting soaked. She informed that the mandis at Sultanpur Chhanna, Devinagar, Babarpur, Ratanheri, Mandour, and Bhojomajri have witnessed 100% lifting of procured wheat. She added that against the estimated target of 9,17,230 metric tonnes for the 2025-26 procurement season, a total of 9,01,846 metric tonnes had already been procured.