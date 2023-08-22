Entrepreneurship day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Patiala: Punjabi University celebrated World Entrepreneurship Day on its campus on Monday. The day was celebrated as “Udayamita Diwas”. Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Career Hub (EICH) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Innovation Mission, Punjab, to mark the day and foster an entrepreneurial ecosystem. The university organised an exhibition of traditional artefacts of Punjab. Two hundred students exhibited their creations. Deaf students from the Patiala School for the Deaf and Blind also participated in the exhibition, after which 60 students were selected for a skill development workshop to be conducted by EICH.

