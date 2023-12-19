Environment awareness camp held

Patiala, December 18
An environmental awareness camp was organised at Scholar Fields Public School on Sirhind Road. The camp was conducted under the supervision of Forest Range Officer Surinder Sharma and the school’s administrator Kavita Sood. Chairman of the School Committee Surinder Singh Chadha was the chief guest. The school director SS Sodhi addressed the gathering. Block In charge Aman Arora from Forest Range (Extension), Patiala, briefed the students on the importance of the environment and efforts for its conservation. Principal Chandandeep Kaur appreciated the efforts of the forest officials towards environmental awareness.
At the event, students participated in poetry and declamation competitions. Jasmanjeet secured first position, Dhruv second and Chetna third position in the declamation competition. In the poetry competition, Jasravia, Parleen Kaur and Atharv were three winners respectively.
