Environment Day: Saplings planted on court complex

Patiala, June 5
The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) celebrated World Environment Day today with officials planting saplings on the premises of the District Courts.
Additional District and Sessions Judge-I HS Grewal said, “All of us should plant more trees to make the environment greener and pollution-free.”
He said, “Planting more and more trees would help in reducing pollution.”
