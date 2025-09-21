Estimated 8,000 acres of paddy hit in Patiala by dwarf virus, false smut; minister assures adequate compensation

Following government orders, a special girdawari will soon be completed to assess the extent of damage to paddy crops caused by the Southern Rice Black Streaked Dwarf Virus (Bona Virus), False Smut, and local flooding. Farmers have urged authorities to resolve the issue on priority, and the Punjab Government has assured adequate compensation.

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh toured villages including Ichewal, Rohti Basta, Rohti Mohda, Rohta, Lubana Karmu, Kaidupur, and Dhangerha in Patiala district, accompanied by senior officials and agriculture experts. The minister expressed grave concern over the impact on nearly 8,000 acres of paddy fields.

“Already reeling from floods and now facing a virus outbreak, Punjabi farmers are suffering double losses. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Punjab Government stands shoulder to shoulder with them in this testing time,” the minister said.

He assured that affected farmers would be duly compensated, noting that many have already invested heavily in cultivation. Farmers were advised not to plough their paddy fields until the special girdawari is completed to allow accurate assessment of the damage.

Singh highlighted that early-sown varieties —PR 131, PR 132, and PR 114 — transplanted before June 25 were the hardest hit, with stunted growth and non-grain-bearing plants. He said heavy rainfall and waterlogging during the monsoon not only caused local flooding but also accelerated the virus’s spread.

Agriculture experts recommended that farmers drain excess water, apply zinc, and spray insecticides to control white-backed plant hoppers, the virus carriers. For False Smut, they advised spraying Cocide 2000 at 500 gm per acre before panicle emergence.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to safeguarding farmers’ interests. He urged farmers to stay in contact with agriculture officers and implement the suggested measures promptly. He assured them that along with compensation, the government would provide DAP fertiliser and quality seeds for the next crop, helping farmers recover and prepare for the coming season.

“Our goal is not only to mitigate current losses but also to develop long-term strategies to prevent such diseases in the future,” he added.

The minister was accompanied by officials from the district administration, agriculture department, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, as well as village representatives and local leaders during his visits.