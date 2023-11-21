Event held at Police DAV Public

Tribune News Service

Patiala: Police DAV Public School celebrated Children’s Day with enthusiasm. The event held on Monday was aimed at honouring the spirit of childhood and promoting the holistic development of students. The teachers showcased their talents through various performances, including dance, music and skits. TNS

Open Painting Competition

Patiala: Modern Senior Secondary School celebrated Children’s Day with its annual Open Painting Competition. MP Preneet Kaur was the chief guest at the event. Approximately 1,600 children from 27 schools participated in the event. The top three in each category were awarded cups and certificates. Preneet also visited the newly constructed ‘The Altar’ at the school. It was unveiled as part of the 75-year celebrations at the school in April.