Event marks awareness on financing healthcare

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), in association with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Patiala Chapter, organised an awareness programme titled “Catalysing Healthcare Sector Growth through Financial Support” at a hotel here.

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The programme brought together doctors and healthcare professionals to create awareness about various financial support schemes and financing opportunities offered by SIDBI for the healthcare sector. The aim of the initiative was to strengthen the healthcare ecosystem by facilitating easier access to finance for expansion, modernisation, acquisition of medical equipment and other infrastructure requirements.

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In the inaugural address, Sunil S, General Manager and Regional Head, SIDBI Chandigarh, highlighted the importance of strong partnerships between financial institutions and healthcare professionals.

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Patiala IMA president Dr Amandeep Singh Bakshi spoke about the growing financial requirements of the healthcare sector.