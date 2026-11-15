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Home / Patiala / EVM, VVPAT checks begin in Patiala ahead of 2027 Punjab polls

EVM, VVPAT checks begin in Patiala ahead of 2027 Punjab polls

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:33 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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The first-level checking (FLC) of M-3 electronic voting machines (EVMs) manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines has begun at the District-Level EVM Warehouse on Nabha Road in Patiala ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said the exercise was being conducted in accordance with the directions of the Election Commission of India and under the supervision of the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer, Anindita Mitra.

He said the FLC was an important part of election preparedness, aimed at checking the technical functionality of EVMs and VVPAT machines to ensure that only fully functional machines were used during the elections.

The checking is being carried out by authorised engineers of BEL. Jain said transparency, security and accountability would be maintained throughout the process.

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Representatives of political parties have also been invited to witness the checking. Jain urged party presidents to nominate representatives and submit their names to the District Election Office.

Entry passes will be mandatory for nominated representatives visiting the warehouse during the FLC. These can be obtained from the District Election Office by submitting an authorisation letter issued by the respective political party.

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