EVMs still in sports hall, players suffer

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 26

The players at the polo ground are at the receiving end as the indoor gymnasium hall has been lying closed for over a month now.

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in the Punjab Assembly elections are still occupying the hall.

The gymnasium hall of the ground was converted into a strong room after the voting on February 20 and since the EVMs still occupy the hall, no one is allowed to access it.

Gymnastic players, while talking to The Tribune, said their preparation for the upcoming various competitions was being severely hampered due to the non-availability of the hall.

Some players said they had to go far-off places to practice.

One of the players said: “The government should have converted non-sporting places for election-related activities.”

Meanwhile, Gurpreet Thind, Additional Deputy Commissioner, said EVM machines, as per the EC guidelines, had to be kept in the strong rooms for 45 days after the day of counting.

“I will ask the District Sports Officer to make alternative arrangements for players so that they can continue their preparations for the competitions,” he said.