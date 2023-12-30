Ex-mayor Bittu new chief of district BJP (U)

Patiala, December 29
Former Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu has been appointed district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (Urban), while Jaspal Singh Gagroli and Harmesh Goyal have been appointed presidents of Patiala North and South respectively. Bittu is a confidant of Congress MP Preneet Kaur.
Bittu thanked the state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar for showing faith in him. He said that he would work hard to strengthen the party structure at the grassroots level.
