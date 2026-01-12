DT
Home / Patiala / Ex- MLA assures support to Rajpura workers

Ex- MLA assures support to Rajpura workers

Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jan 12, 2026 IST
The two-time former Congress MLA from Rajpura, Hadyal Singh Kambhoj said that his doors are open for everyone who face issues in Rajpura and needs his support.

The former MLA met local workers and leaders from Rajpura, following a successful rally held at the Rajpura grain market. Partap Singh Bajwa, Punjab Congress president, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and All-India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge for Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel were present at the rally.

“The BJP government at the Centre had crossed all limits by scrapping a pro-poor and pro-Dalit scheme like the MGNREGA. The AAP government in Punjab was no less as it had failed to provide jobs to people under the scheme”, Kambhoj told workers present at a meet.

