Ex-servicemen slam government over pending demands

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 12
Several members of the Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association today expressed concern over reports of atrocities perpetrated on women in Manipur during the ethnic strife in the state. The ex-servicemen stressed the need to bring the culprits to book.
Captain RS Grewal (Retd) said, “Soldiers perform their duty round the clock to guard the borders of the country. Many of them lose their lives in the line of duty. So it is unfortunate that the government is not heeding some of their demands, particularly the implementation of the ‘One Rank, One Pension’ scheme.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...