Ex-servicemen slam government over pending demands

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 12

Several members of the Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association today expressed concern over reports of atrocities perpetrated on women in Manipur during the ethnic strife in the state. The ex-servicemen stressed the need to bring the culprits to book.

Captain RS Grewal (Retd) said, “Soldiers perform their duty round the clock to guard the borders of the country. Many of them lose their lives in the line of duty. So it is unfortunate that the government is not heeding some of their demands, particularly the implementation of the ‘One Rank, One Pension’ scheme.”

