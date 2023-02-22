Exam to recruit Agniveers from region on April 17

Patiala, February 21
An online computer-based exam for the candidates of Malerkotla, Barnala, Patiala, Sangrur, Mansa and Fatehgarh Sahib districts in Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk/Store-Keeper Technical, Agniveer Trademen (10th pass and 8th pass) categories will be conducted on April 17.
According to a press release issued by the Army today, online applications from unmarried male candidates were invited for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme.
“Online registration is open with effect from February 16 to March 15. Candidates applying online through www.joinindianarmy.nic.in are eligible to appear in the computer-based online exam and the subsequent process of the recruitment rally. Candidates may call on the helpline number (0175-2300013) of the Army Recruitment Office, Patiala, for further information/queries,” the press release read.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...