Exam to recruit Agniveers from region on April 17

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 21

An online computer-based exam for the candidates of Malerkotla, Barnala, Patiala, Sangrur, Mansa and Fatehgarh Sahib districts in Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk/Store-Keeper Technical, Agniveer Trademen (10th pass and 8th pass) categories will be conducted on April 17.

According to a press release issued by the Army today, online applications from unmarried male candidates were invited for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme.

“Online registration is open with effect from February 16 to March 15. Candidates applying online through www.joinindianarmy.nic.in are eligible to appear in the computer-based online exam and the subsequent process of the recruitment rally. Candidates may call on the helpline number (0175-2300013) of the Army Recruitment Office, Patiala, for further information/queries,” the press release read.