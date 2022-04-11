Excise officials raid book shops

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 10

Amid the complainants of overcharging against the books and school uniform shops, the Excise Department raided seven prominent shops in the city today. The Pepsu Book Depot in the books market area; Quick Uniforms near 22 number railway crossing; Adarsh Book Store in Adalat Bazar; Gupta Sons in YPS market; Rawalpindi Stationers near 22 number railway crossing; Delhi Garments near 22 number railway crossing and a shop located inside a private school on Behra road were raided by excise inspectors.

Manohar Singh, assistant commissioner, Excise Department, said inspectors had already recorded the statements of the shop owners during the raid. “First, we will verify the physical record of the bills, which we could put our hands on at the shop. After verification, we will match their bills with the returns filed by them.’

He added that they would take action against the shop owners if the (Excise Department) found any discrepancy in their records.

It has been learned that many book and uniform shop owners – in connivance with the private schools – are fleecing the parents by overcharging books and uniforms. Disregarding the government orders, many private school, said the parents, are secretly tricking the parents into buying the books and uniforms from selected shops only. Parents alleged that books and uniforms prescribed by the private schools, most of the time, were not available in open market, therefore, they were compelled to buy books from selected shops.