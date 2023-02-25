Execution of plastic waste management model discussed in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 24

The Punjab Plastic Waste Management Society (PPWMS), along with the Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA) and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), held a discussion on the implementation of Punjab Plastic Waste Management Model in the district today.

Prabhakar Mishra, Chairman PPWMS; Prof Adarsh Pal, PPCB Chairman; Ashish Jain, Founder, IPCA; and GS Majithia, Member Secretary, PPCB, along with Corporation Joint Commissioner Jiwanjot Kaur others were present on the occasion.

Mishra said, “The PPWMS is a unique extended producer responsibility (EPR) model and industries of the state should become members of the society in order to collect, recycle and manage more plastic waste.”

Prof Pal talked about individual responsibilities to conserve the environment and segregate waste at source. He said the PPCB would work as the facilitator for the implementation of EPR of plastic waste and will organise more awareness programmes.

Officials of IPCA, which is implementing the EPR action plan for plastic waste on behalf of the PPWMS, presented the journey of plastic waste collection and its recycling. The officials demonstrated plastic recycled products in the conference.

Jain said it would be easy to collect and recycle waste if people started segregation of waste at source and did not litter waste in the open. “IPCA has also implemented many Information, Education & Communication activities, including organising awareness programmes for housing groups, waste collection drives at strategic locations, training programmes for rag pickers,” he said.