Exempt power staff from poll duty: Assn

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, March 21

Power sector employees have demanded a thorough probe against electoral officers for allegedly putting power sector officials on election-related duties despite the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) that “operational/technical staff of electrical companies will be requisitioned for election duty only in unavoidable circumstances or related to their department for election purposes”.

The PSEB Engineers’ Association has raised the matter of their officers being deputed on election duty with the Chief Election Commissioner and the Chief Election Officer, Punjab State Election Commission.

In a letter written to the poll officials today, the association stated: “It has come to our notice that the district authorities are not only blatantly disregarding the instructions of the ECI and the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, but are compromising the power supply of the state by not only assigning essential PSPCL/PSTCL officials to election duties but also to other non-departmental/general administration duties in an arbitrary manner. The case in point is Patiala district where duties already assigned to general staff of offices of the PWD, SDM, Irrigation, etc, are being cancelled and power engineers are being deputed in their place.”

“Power engineers are also being arbitrarily deputed on other general duties. In some instances, PSPCL and PSTCL officials have been deputed on such duties for months, which is illegal. This indiscriminate deployment of a significant number of PSPCL/PSTCL officials poses a serious risk to the supply of power, which is the primary duty of the two power entities,” reads the letter.

“It appears that these duties are being arbitrarily assigned to power engineers to accommodate other general departments,” stated association general secretary Ajay Pal Singh Atwal.

“The association demands that a thorough inquiry be conducted regarding how power engineers have been deputed to accommodate other personnel from non-essential services across the state,” he said.

Further, the association stated that since the elections were being held in the peak summer, manpower requirement for maintaining electricity supply would be high.

“In the interest of the energy security of the state, the association seeks immediate withdrawal of all arbitrary directives detrimental to ensuring reliable power supply to the state,” stated Atwal.

Reacting to the letter, Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmed Parray said: “There are a number of posts in the PSPCL that are not engaged in critical works and therefore can’t claim this exemption. Exemption sought by the heads of critical electricity-related departments for particular officials is considered on facts. A number of such officials have already been exempted.”

What PSEB engineers’ body, Patiala DC say Duties already assigned to general staff of offices of the PWD, SDM, Irrigation, etc, are being cancelled and power engineers are being deputed in their place. — PSEB Engineers’ Association There are a number of posts in the PSPCL that are not engaged in critical works. Therefore, occupants of such posts cannot claim this exemption. — Showkat Ahmed Parray, Patiala DC

