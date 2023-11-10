Exhibition held under Clean India Mission-2

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 9

A cleanliness exhibition was organised under the Clean India Mission-2. During the event, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney distributed bags made of cloth along with boots to people who came to the DC complex. She wished them a happy Diwali and encouraged them to celebrate a green Diwali by refraining from bursting firecrackers.

The exhibition of Samana Municipal Council under the Waste to Wealth initiative was also displayed. It featured containers made from cloth filled with compost from decomposed organic waste extracted from households. The Agriculture Department also participated in the exhibition. In addition, the Forest Department here contributed to the environmental cause by displaying boots and distributing them to the public.

The DC and the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Navreet Kaur supervised the exhibition. The event was executed by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Samana) Baljinder Singh, Inspector Harvinder Kumar and Ramanpreet Singh.

