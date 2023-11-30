Exhibition of products prepared by SHGs

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 29

DC Parneet Shergill today inaugurated an exhibition of food and drink products prepared by the self-help groups (SHGs) of the district under Ambri brand at the District Administration Complex. The event is aimed at promoting self-employment and raising the living standard of rural women.

She said that the Ambri brand name has been developed to sell the DC Shergill said the goods were prepared by SHGs under one roof and that ensured the purity of the products. She added that under the Punjab State Rural Livelihood Mission, an SHG of 10 women from villages is formed and the group is given loans to prepare goods to be sold on various platforms.

The DC said the Ambri brand would be marketed in major cities of the state, like Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, etc., to make sure that the food products prepared by the SHGs could be delivered to every household.

She added that the goods prepared by them can be ordered online and the administration has also designed a QR code and any citizen can buy these goods sitting at home. Shergill said the initiative aims at making women self-reliant so that they can contribute significantly to strengthening their family’s economy. Efforts would be made to make Ambri brand products available on Amazon and other sites as well, the DC said.

District Legal Services Authority Secretary Manpreet Kaur said the efforts being made by the district administration to make women self-reliant were commendable.

