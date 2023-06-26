Expect showers this week: Met

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 25

With the onset of monsoon season, Patiala is set to witness rainy days ahead till month-end.

According to Meteorological Department the forecast here, Patiala could witness cloudy sky with spells of rain or thundershowers.

The department has not issued any warning for the region. It, however, predicted cloudy sky for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and rain on the following days. It is expected to bring down temperature in the region.

The region has already been witnessing high temperature for the past few days. It also led to an increase in household electricity consumption.

The department said the maximum and temperature in Patiala was recorded at 29.9 degree Celsius and 27.8 degree Celsius, respectively, on Sunday.