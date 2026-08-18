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Home / Patiala / Expedite road work at Ablowal: Patiala Deputy Commissioner to officials

Expedite road work at Ablowal: Patiala Deputy Commissioner to officials

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:14 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Patiala Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal. File
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Patiala Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal has directed Municipal Corporation officials to expedite the ongoing road work at Ablowal as per the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, so that the process of shifting dairy farms from the city can be taken forward at the earliest.

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It is necessary to develop basic facilities for dairy farmers before they are shifted to Ablowal, the DC said, adding that the road work should be completed on priority.

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He added that shifting the dairy farms to the designated location would help address issues related to sanitation, traffic and environment in various areas of the city. The DC said the administration is making continuous efforts to provide better amenities to city residents and shifting dairy farmers to Ablowal is an important step in this direction.

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The DC directed the MC officials to comply with the HC directions and complete the required works at Ablowal without delay.

The High Court has directed the MC to ask the dairy owners to shift after the completion of the road work. The MC stated that the work is expected to be completed in a few weeks.

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Municipal Corporation’s Additional Commissioner Simarpreet Kaur, who was also present on the occasion, briefed the DC on the ongoing works and also apprised him of the steps being taken to complete the same within the stipulated time.

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