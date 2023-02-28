Experts at Punjabi varsity dwell on Ghadar Movement

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 27

The Department of Punjab Historical Studies at Punjabi University organised Dr Ganda Singh Memorial Lecture on “Situating the Punjab Peasantry and Freedom Struggle in Ghadarite Perspective” here today.

Jashandeep Singh Sandhu, Head of Department of Punjab Historical Studies, elaborated on the life, history and achievements of Dr Ganda Singh, while Sukhdev Singh Sohal, former Head of Department of History, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, discussed about the movement.

VC Prof Arvind stressed on the importance of the Ghadar Movement in history and discussed economic issues and internal colonialism in Indian history. Daljit Singh, Head, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur National Integration Chair, talked about the Ganda Singh Punjabi Reference Library on the campus.