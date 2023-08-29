Experts discuss challenges to Indian democracy

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 28

The Department of Political Science of Punjabi University today conducted a lecture on the challenges facing the Indian democracy in the present era.

Former Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) professor Dr Jagrup Singh Sekhon was the resource-person on the occasion.

Head of Department (HoD) Parmjit Kaur Gill shared her views on the Indian democracy. She dwelt on the merits and shortcomings of the democratic set-up, saying, “The democratic system is widely accepted at the global level.”

She also introduced the audience to the views of prominent political scientists and said that the capitalist system affects the democratic structure. “Political parties also achieve their political ambitions with the help of the capitalist system, but it is harmful for Indian democracy,” she pointed out.

Prof Sekhon said, “Our economic, political and social existence is linked to the structure of democracy. India is fortunate to have retained democracy despite several challenges.”

#Democracy #Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU #Punjabi University Patiala