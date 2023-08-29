Experts discuss challenges to Indian democracy

Patiala, August 28
The Department of Political Science of Punjabi University today conducted a lecture on the challenges facing the Indian democracy in the present era.
Former Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) professor Dr Jagrup Singh Sekhon was the resource-person on the occasion.
Head of Department (HoD) Parmjit Kaur Gill shared her views on the Indian democracy. She dwelt on the merits and shortcomings of the democratic set-up, saying, “The democratic system is widely accepted at the global level.”
She also introduced the audience to the views of prominent political scientists and said that the capitalist system affects the democratic structure. “Political parties also achieve their political ambitions with the help of the capitalist system, but it is harmful for Indian democracy,” she pointed out.
Prof Sekhon said, “Our economic, political and social existence is linked to the structure of democracy. India is fortunate to have retained democracy despite several challenges.”
#Democracy #Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU #Punjabi University Patiala
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Major outage hit UK air traffic control systems, over 1,200 flights cancelled
There are still 'significant delays' despite the issue being...
Delhi schoolteacher booked for making derogatory remarks in class
A complaint was filed following the incident last week
Goa police arrest 2 women for filing fake rape complaints
All three accused involved in filing multiple fake rape case...
Shiv Sena functionary beaten up in Thane
Police register a case