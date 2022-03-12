Experts dwell on biz strategies for growth and performance

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 11

Experts today discussed finding new strategies, innovations and practices for the survival of the Indian economy and the business world. The discussion was organised by the School of Management Studies, Punjabi University, under the theme ‘Resurgent India: Emerging Business Strategies for Growth and Performance’.

Dr DP Goyal, director, IIM Shillong, discussed vision 2030 and elaborated on the need of finding solutions for sustainable and inclusive growth. He said, “The country’s future lies in technology and continuous innovations in technology.”

Chief guest Suresh Kumar said within a short span of 75 years of the country’s independence, India has progressed a lot in almost all the spheres. “The reforms implemented by the government have provided fillip to the business ecosystem in the country. However, there is a lot to be done yet. India is the fifth superpower of the world and soon it will surpass the growth rate of China and USA if we continue to focus on inclusive growth.”

The seminar had six parallel sessions each contributing to a different dimension of management problems, practices and new innovations. More than 120 papers, covering different specialised areas of business management, were presented in the seminar.