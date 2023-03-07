Experts dwell on investor awareness at Punjabi University, Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 6

The University School of Applied Management at Punjabi University organised an expert programme on investor awareness in association with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), National Stock Exchange (NSE) and National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).

University officials said investor education initiatives were essential for people to improve financial literacy and to empower citizens to make sound decisions when managing their savings and investing in markets.

Guest of honour Ashwani Bhatia, a whole time member of SEBI and former Managing Director, State Bank of India, said people should have investor awareness. He said market capitalisation of companies listed on exchange exceeded the GDP, but there were only a smaller number of demat accounts. “We are a nation of savers. We need to become the nation of investors,” he said. He suggested the investors to start with non-marketable securities and then move to marketable securities for investments.

Bhatia said students should learn and understand about investing and not overtrade.

Rajesh Dangeti, Chief General Manager and Regional Director, SEBI, discussed the role of security market. He talked about the role and functioning of SEBI as a regulator of financial markets and emphasised that investors must apply discipline and due diligence while investing.

Joginder Singh, vice-president, Regulatory, NSE, discussed the need of financial planning. He said people should invest judiciously after knowing the features of investment avenues.