Experts dwell on new trends in Indian politics

Patiala, November 24
The Department of Political Science, Punjabi University, organised a special lecture on ‘Systemic Changes in the Politics of Punjab’ here today. Prof SS Narang (retd) of Department of Political Science, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, held a discussion on the political parties and developments in the state.
Narang discussed about the recent trends in Indian politics. He expressed concern over growing intolerance in national politics.
He also discussed the reasons for the rise of Aam Aadmi Party and the decline of traditional political parties such as Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.
Prof Jashmeed Ali Khan (retd) also talked about the politics in the state.
During the lecture, an official said there had been certain systemic changes in the form and behaviour of politics in Punjab.
