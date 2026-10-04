Experts stress early screening for lung cancer at conference in Patiala

Leading pulmonary specialists, clinicians, researchers and healthcare professionals called for greater emphasis on prevention, early diagnosis and timely treatment of respiratory diseases, particularly lung cancer. The 81st National Conference on Tuberculosis and Chest Diseases (NATCON 2026) concluded in Patiala on Sunday with experts discussing rising burden of lung cancer in India. Dr Anant Mohan, Head of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said the rising burden of lung cancer in India was a matter of concern and stressed the need for prevention, early detection and timely treatment.

He said lung cancer affects both smokers and non-smokers, with smoking and advancing age among the major risk factors. Delayed diagnosis often results in detection at an advanced stage, making treatment more difficult and affecting survival. “The disease also causes a significant physical, emotional, social and financial burden on patients and their families”.

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Dr Mohan cautioned that non-smokers and passive smokers can also be exposed to harmful tobacco smoke, particularly in confined or poorly ventilated spaces. He also highlighted the role of air pollution and poor air quality in increasing the risk of lung cancer and other respiratory diseases.

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He called for greater public awareness about risk factors, tobacco control, cleaner air and timely medical consultation. High-risk individuals, particularly older people and heavy smokers, should discuss lung cancer screening with their doctors, he said. For appropriately selected high-risk persons, low-dose CT scan screening can help detect lung cancer early, improving treatment outcomes, quality of life and survival.

Dr Mohan said tackling lung cancer requires a multi-pronged approach involving tobacco control, prevention of passive smoke exposure, improved air quality, public awareness and appropriate screening of high-risk individuals.

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The four-day NATCON 2026, organised by the Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Government Medical College, Patiala, in association with the Punjab State TB Association under the aegis of the Tuberculosis Association of India, brought together more than 500 delegates from across the country.

The conference, being held in Patiala for the first time, provided a platform for experts and healthcare professionals to deliberate on the latest developments and emerging challenges in tuberculosis, respiratory diseases, lung cancer and other pulmonary disorders.

Dr Vishal Chopra, Organising Chairperson of NATCON 2026 and Medical Superintendent, Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, and Dr Kranti Garg, Organising Secretary of the conference, said the successful conduct of the national conference in Patiala was an important milestone for the medical fraternity of the region.