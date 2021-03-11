Eye check-up camp for rickshaw-pullers in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 13

Refractive error eye check-up camp for rickshaw-pullers and their families was organised by the Patiala Foundation, an NGO, at their office premises here today.

The camp was organised with the aim to provide spectacles to the needy drivers as perfect eyesight was of utmost importance for their safety and that of other road users. Ravee Singh Ahluwalia, chief functionary of the Patiala Foundation, highlighted various road safety activities being initiated under “SADAK” and “PatialaGreenCABS.

He said the foundation would continue more innovative road safety promotion activities among all stakeholders in future. The camp was inaugurated by Patiala ADC Gurpreet Singh Thind, who appreciated the various welfare projects of the foundation. On the occasion, the Health Department organised a Covid-19 vaccination camp for the drivers.