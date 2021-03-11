Eye check-up camp for rickshaw-pullers in Patiala

Patiala, May 13
Refractive error eye check-up camp for rickshaw-pullers and their families was organised by the Patiala Foundation, an NGO, at their office premises here today.
The camp was organised with the aim to provide spectacles to the needy drivers as perfect eyesight was of utmost importance for their safety and that of other road users. Ravee Singh Ahluwalia, chief functionary of the Patiala Foundation, highlighted various road safety activities being initiated under “SADAK” and “PatialaGreenCABS.
He said the foundation would continue more innovative road safety promotion activities among all stakeholders in future. The camp was inaugurated by Patiala ADC Gurpreet Singh Thind, who appreciated the various welfare projects of the foundation. On the occasion, the Health Department organised a Covid-19 vaccination camp for the drivers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
27 dead in Delhi office fire, toll likely to go up
Two floors have been gutted | 50-60 persons rescued
Chintan Shivir: Congress moots 'one family, one ticket' formula, but waiver for the Gandhis
New organisational unit ‘Mandal’ on cards
20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Major political outfits banking heavily on South Asians in g...
Mohali RPG blast: 6 conspirators held, attackers at large
Pakistan-based gangster Harwinder Rinda and Canada-based gan...