Eye flu cases increase in flood-hit areas

Patiala, July 28
Cases of eye flu (adenoviral conjunctivitis) are being reported from flood-affected areas.
“We are witnessing a rise in the number of patients of cold, cough and eye flu in flood-affected areas,” said a health official.
Civil Surgeon Raminder Kaur said the cases of adenoviral conjunctivitis were scattered. She said people in the flood-affected areas were complaining of eye infection. “One should consult a doctor in case of any infection. People should avoid taking over-the-counter medications and try treating the infection with home remedies,” she said.
District epidemiologist Sumeet said, “Symptoms of eye flu include itchy eyes, redness of the eyes, swollen eyelids and white discharge from the infected eye. It is communicable in nature and a person remains affected for about a week.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parade Video: In charge, Manipur women cops meet victims, record statements
Investigation team trying to identify eyewitnesses | CJI ind...
5 killed, 20 injured as two buses collide in Maharashtra's Buldhana district
The accident occurs around 2.30 am on a flyover in Malkapur ...
12-year-old girl raped in MP; 2 men arrested
The temple trust where they worked has sacked the two