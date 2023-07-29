Eye flu cases increase in flood-hit areas

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 28

Cases of eye flu (adenoviral conjunctivitis) are being reported from flood-affected areas.

“We are witnessing a rise in the number of patients of cold, cough and eye flu in flood-affected areas,” said a health official.

Civil Surgeon Raminder Kaur said the cases of adenoviral conjunctivitis were scattered. She said people in the flood-affected areas were complaining of eye infection. “One should consult a doctor in case of any infection. People should avoid taking over-the-counter medications and try treating the infection with home remedies,” she said.

District epidemiologist Sumeet said, “Symptoms of eye flu include itchy eyes, redness of the eyes, swollen eyelids and white discharge from the infected eye. It is communicable in nature and a person remains affected for about a week.”