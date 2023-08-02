Eye flu: Fatehgarh Sahib sees 25 cases daily

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 1
A constant increase in conjunctivitis (eye flu) cases, particularly among children, after floods in the district has become a matter of concern as nearly 25 cases are being reported at the Civil Hospital here daily.
Civil Surgeon Davinder Jeet Kaur said only three-four cases were being reported earlier. She said seminars were being organised in schools to create awareness on the infection.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5
Mob torches religious site, imam killed | 110 detained, curf...
Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson
Most suspects detained YouTubers, say police
‘6,532 FIRs but only 7 arrests’: SC summons Manipur DGP on Aug 7
Doesn’t allow CBI to record assault victims’ statements
Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in LS; ‘undemocratic’: Oppn
Parl empowered to make laws for Capital: Shah
No-trust debate on Aug 8, PM Modi to reply 2 days later
BJD, YSRCP to back BJP