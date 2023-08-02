Eye flu: Fatehgarh Sahib sees 25 cases daily

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 1

A constant increase in conjunctivitis (eye flu) cases, particularly among children, after floods in the district has become a matter of concern as nearly 25 cases are being reported at the Civil Hospital here daily.

Civil Surgeon Davinder Jeet Kaur said only three-four cases were being reported earlier. She said seminars were being organised in schools to create awareness on the infection.

#Fatehgarh Sahib