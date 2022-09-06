Fake certificates: Senior officer to conduct probe

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 5

Over four months after Punjabi University decided to issue chargesheet to two professors and sought documents from other four faculty members in a case of submission of alleged fake class and income certificates, the university will now appoint a senior officer to conduct a final inquiry into the matter.

The process of issuing chargesheets and collecting responses is complete. The verification of documents has been done. Now, we will appoint one or more senior inquiry officers to give them a final hearing on the matter and submit a report. All cases will be dealt with separately. — Prof Arvind, Vice-Chancellor, Punjabi University

The university had started inquiry into the matter nearly five years ago, but it is pending till date.

The university Syndicate, on April 22, decided to suspend contracts and issue chargesheets to two faculty members in matter related to hiring staff on caste-based certificates. The highest body of the university also decided to issue show-cause notices to other four teachers as per which they had to submit documents of their valid proof-of-income at the time of recruitment.

University officials said chargesheets had been issued to two faculty members. “They were suspended soon after the decision. But nothing has been done so far after that,” officials said.

They added that the university had given a final opportunity of 15 days to four faculty members to submit documents of their valid proof-of-income at the time of recruitment.

“These documents were submitted by them. But their files are pending at the Vice-Chancellor’s office,” an official informed. Insiders claim that the university is again dilly-dallying on the matter.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Arvind when contacted said, “The process of issuing chargesheets and collecting responses is complete. The verification of documents has been done. Now, we will appoint one or more senior inquiry officers to give them a final hearing on the matter and submit a report. All cases will be dealt with separately.”

The VC said the inquiry would be completed in a time-bound manner. “It has been delayed for want of a reasonable person. The orders for the same will be passed soon,” the VC said.