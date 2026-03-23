'False propaganda' against Progressive Teachers Alliance presidential candidate draws flak

The Progressive Teachers’ Front (PTF) has condemned what it described as malicious and baseless propaganda allegedly being spread by office-bearers of the Progressive Teachers Alliance (PTA) against its presidential candidate Nishan Singh Deol, in the teachers’ body elections.

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In a statement here today, the PTF convenor/co-convenors Harvinder Singh Dhaliwal, Rajinder Chandel and Kewal Krishan said the election campaign reflected frustration within the opposition camp. They claimed that the PTA alliance had sensed its imminent defeat and had done little over the past two years except writing letters.

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The PTF alleged that instead of addressing the pressing issues faced by teachers of Punjabi University, the PTA had resorted to negative propaganda to divert attention from its failures.

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It may be mentioned that the Punjabi University has initiated disciplinary action against Deol after finding him guilty of facilitating two PhD scholars to draw scholarships and salaries simultaneously from multiple institutions.

But, claiming that Deol had been consistently raising issues concerning teachers’ rights for a long time, the PTF alleged that the university administration had attempted to implicate him by reopening the same inquiry twice, even though the earlier probe did not establish any allegations against him.

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The PTF advised the opposition to focus on unresolved issues of university teachers instead of indulging in personal attacks. It further alleged that serious inquiries related to sexual harassment were pending against a couple of teachers, but were not being taken to a logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, Nishan Singh Deol said he was not afraid of cases filed by the authorities or the propaganda being spread against him. Deol asserted that he had always fought for the rights of teachers and would continue to do so in the future.