Farewell party at Bikram College

Patiala, June 4

Government Bikram College (GBC) of Commerce, Patiala, organised a farewell party for the outgoing students of B.Com-III today. The programme inside the multipurpose hall commenced with the welcome address by college Principal Kusum Lata. She appreciated their efforts for enthusiastically participating in varied competitions. She wished good luck to the students for their future and expressed hope that they would carry forward the vision of the college “Education for total formation”. The students of the outgoing class delivered speeches expressing gratitude to the mentor teachers for their invaluable contribution in making this journey a memorable one.