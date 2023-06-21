Farm fires: SDMs asked to draw up plans to curb stubble burning

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 20

Though farmers have been given Rs 40 crore as subsidy and 1,999 different types of agricultural machinery for stubble management, cases of stubble burning were still reported.

While addressing a meeting with district officials, Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill said the SDMs must identify spots where incidents of stubble burning have occurred to a greater extent in the past and start preparing plans to control them.

She said a campaign has been launched by the Agricultural Welfare Department to make the farmers aware of the ill effects of stubble burning.

She directed the officials to strictly implement the ban on the use of single-use plastic by conducting random checks in their respective sub-divisions and sending reports. She asked them to conduct awareness campaigns about the

ill effects of the banned plastic by involving social

service organisations.

The DC also directed the executive officers of the Municipal Councils to conduct a survey of stray animals roaming on the roads in the rural and urban areas to prevent accidents and other losses. She urged the officials to ensure cleanliness of their offices and to arrange shady places for the public and to ensure clean drinking water for people.

She ordered revenue officials to ensure that the cases coming through e-services are disposed of within the stipulated time and that the cases of recovery, garnishment and attachment be disposed of in time.

She also asked the SDMs to organise camps for people to update Aadhaar cards.

ADC (General) Harjot Kaur, Fatehgarh Sahib SDM Harpreet Singh Atwal, Khamano SDM Sanjeev Kumar, Bassi Pathana SDM Ashok Kumar, Amloh SDM Gurwinder Singh Johal, Assistant Commissioner Abhishek Sharma, Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Kulwinder Singh and officers of various other departments were present during the meeting.