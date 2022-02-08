Farmers block Patiala-Cheeka, Sangrur-Kanchiyan roads over their demands

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 7

Farmer unions joined by schoolteachers today blocked the Patiala-Cheeka and Sangrur-Kanchiyan roads over their demand for opening of schools for all classes, release of compensation for the loss of cotton and vegetable crops, pending payments of sugarcane crop and other demands. The district administration has already allowed opening of colleges, universities and schools (Class VI onwards).

Union leaders said they were holding protests for opening of schools for pre-primary and primary classes after the recent government orders.

Farmer leaders in Patran said the traditional parties had not taken decisive steps to resolve the farm debt crisis. They said the government should waive off all loans taken by the farmers and sought compensation for loss of cotton crop and others.

#farmers protest