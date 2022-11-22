Farmers call off fast, to intensify protest at Dhareri Jattan toll plaza in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 21

The farmer leaders who started a fast unto death on Sunday at the Dhareri Jattan toll plaza, today ended their hunger strike. The agitators, who are partially blocking the Patiala-Chandigarh road at the toll plaza, said they would block the whole road on Tuesday if their demands are not fulfilled by the state government.

Zorawar Singh, president of Patiala Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Sidhupur), and Jagjeet Singh of Rajpura had started an indefinite hunger strike on Sunday.

Zorawar Singh said a state-level team of the BKU had paid them a visit and after their visit the farmer leaders called off their fasts. “BKU General Secretary Kaka Singh, Press Secretary Mehas Singh and vice-president Jasvir Singh Sidhu came to visit us today. We called off the fast as the leaders insisted that the BKU president is already observing a fast unto death and if need be, other leaders will join him too,” he said.

The farmers might intensify the protest to press for their demands. “We are meeting people in villages and seeking their support for our just demands. We might have to resort to completely blocking the roads from tomorrow, in case our demands are not met,” a farmer said.