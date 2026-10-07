Farmers happy with state’s arrangements for paddy procurement, says Kataruchak

Punjab Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Tuesday said that farmers arriving at mandis across the state to sell their paddy were returning home happy, thanks to the robust procurement arrangements put in place by the Punjab Government.

Reviewing paddy procurement at the New Grain Market on Sirhind Road, Patiala, the minister stated that the Punjab Government had made comprehensive arrangements to ensure smooth and hassle-free procurement.

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He noted that the previous nine procurement seasons had gone smoothly and that the ongoing 10th season would also be completed successfully without any disruption. Interacting informally with the media, Kataruchak said the state had secured a Cash Credit Limit (CCL) of Rs 42,786.68 crore from the RBI, while adequate gunny bags and other necessary arrangements had also been ensured.

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He stated that he was personally visiting mandis to review arrangements, while senior officials were keeping a close watch on the procurement process.

He reported that 6.23 lakh metric tonnes of paddy had arrived in mandis so far, of which 5.70 lakh metric tonnes had already been procured. Payments worth Rs781 crore, as per the Minimum Support Price (MSP), had been credited directly into farmers’ bank accounts. Kataruchak added that Punjab was steadily moving towards achieving the target of procuring 180 lakh metric tonnes of paddy for the Central Pool.

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He reiterated that prompt and seamless payment for the procured crop was being ensured across all 1,887 notified mandis. Talking to farmers and arhtiyas, the minister affirmed that the state government was fully committed to procuring every single grain of the crop and safeguarding the interests of farmers, arhtiyas and labourers alike.

Elaborate arrangements had also been made to prevent the entry of paddy from neighbouring states, he informed.

Stating that the procurement season was set to continue until mid-November, he urged farmers to bring properly dried paddy to the mandis and appealed to them not to burn paddy residue.