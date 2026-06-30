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Home / Patiala / Farmers join PSPCL employee protest, triggers traffic snarls in Patiala

Farmers join PSPCL employee protest, triggers traffic snarls in Patiala

The prolonged gridlock also led to minor accidents and heated arguments as frustrated motorists attempted to break queues

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:47 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Farmers stage a protest against the Punjab Government over prolonged power cuts outside the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) headquarters in Patiala on Tuesday. Photo: Rajesh Sachar
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Traffic in the city descended into chaos on Tuesday after farmer unions, protesting erratic power supply during the peak paddy sowing season, joined the ongoing agitation by contractual employees of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

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Protesters blocked both sides of the road near Fountain Chowk and Sherawala Chowk, leaving traffic police struggling to manage diversions as hundreds of commuters remained stranded for long periods in sweltering heat and high humidity.

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The roadblocks triggered a cascading effect, with traffic snarls spreading to several other parts of the city. Long queues of vehicles were reported on adjoining roads as motorists searched for alternative routes.

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Sandeep Singh, who was caught in the congestion near Seranwala Gate, said common people were suffering despite having no reason. "I have been stranded here for nearly an hour in this oppressive heat and humidity," he said.

Poonam Singla, who was stuck on a scooter with her five-year-old son, said it was invariably the common man who bore the brunt of such protests. She questioned why grievances against the authorities should translate into hardship for ordinary citizens.

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The prolonged gridlock also led to minor accidents and heated arguments as frustrated motorists attempted to break queues to get out of the traffic, further aggravating the situation.

Yashpal, an e-rickshaw driver, expressed resentment over what he described as the administration's unequal response. He alleged that while traffic was cleared quickly for VIP movement, ordinary commuters were left to fend for themselves. "It seems the common man has been left to suffer," he said.

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