Farmers made to put out blaze at 24 Fatehgarh Sahib villages

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 9

The incidents of stubble burning were reported from 24 villages in the district today. In all these cases, farmers were summoned to the spot and made to extinguish the blaze. District officials have been visiting villages to create awareness against stubble burning and check the incidents harmful to the environment.

Following an order of the Supreme Court of India to control incidents of stubble burning, Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill and SSP Ravjot Grewal held a meeting with SDMs, Tehsildars and SHOs of police stations. The DC directed them to keep a close watch in their respective areas to check stubble burning.

She said the SHO of police station would be responsible if any incidents of stubble burning was reported from an area falling under its jurisdiction and disciplinary action would be taken against the cop.

