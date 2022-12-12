Farmers march down to MP’s residence, want cases dropped

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 11

Farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) today held a protest march from the PUDA ground to the residence of Member of Parliament (MP) Preneet Kaur over their pending demands.

The farmers have been demanding the withdrawal of police cases registered against some of them, implementation of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and others.

The farmers carried out the protest march passing through Mini Secretariat, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Leela Bhawan, Fountain Chowk to reach the residence of the MP.

The farmers have been stating that the Centre had accepted their demands last year, but is yet to implement them. A farmer said, “The government is yet to provide MSP for crops, dismiss police cases registered against the farmers, and act against those responsible for the death of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri . We are submitting our demands with the MP for resolution.”

The farmers said they will intensify their protests if their demands are not fulfilled.

They submitted the list of their demands to the personal assistant of the MP .