Farmers protest near Patiala MC office

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 3

Farmers associated with the Krantikari Kisan Union today held a protest outside the Municipal Corporation here over the possession of private land. The farmers said the chunk of land in question in Badungar was owned by an NRI but had been in the illegal possession of other persons. They demanded that the corporation free the land from the alleged illegal possession.

The corporation officials said a court case in relation to the ownership of the land is sub-judice. Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said, “We showed them the documents related to the case, after which they left the site.”

