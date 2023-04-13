Farmers protest value cut on wheat MSP

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 12

Farmers under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Kadian) today held a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office against the value cut imposed on minimum support price (MSP) of wheat by the Centre.

They protesting farmers submitted a memorandum to the DC and demanded immediate withdrawal of the cut and to provide Rs 500 per quintal bonus.

Addressing the media, BKU president Sarbjit Singh said it was unfortunate that crops had been affected due to the unseasonal rain and instead of providing relief or some financial help, the Union government imposed value cut on shrivelled wheat.

He said the farmers had already been suffering huge financial losses because of crop damage and these orders by the Union government further burdened them.

Sarbjit said the farmer unions have decided to oppose the Centre’s decision. He demanded that the Centre to immediately withdraw the orders and announces a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal in view of crop loss.