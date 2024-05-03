Farmers resent tardy lifting of procured wheat

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 2

Farmers and Commission agents have resented the ‘tardy’ lifting of the procured wheat from the mandis. They say the slow lifting has choked the mandis and caused them a lot of stress, and they are held responsible for the procured wheat until it is lifted.

The district president of the Arthia Association, Sadhu Ram Bhatt, has demanded to speed up the lifting of wheat as commission agents have to keep a watch on it. He said the thieves were active during this time, adding that the vagaries of the weather have added to the woes. He said the state government had failed to make adequate arrangements for the lifting of procured wheat or to save wheat from rain.

