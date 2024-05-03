Farmers resent tardy lifting of procured wheat

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 2
Farmers and Commission agents have resented the ‘tardy’ lifting of the procured wheat from the mandis. They say the slow lifting has choked the mandis and caused them a lot of stress, and they are held responsible for the procured wheat until it is lifted.
The district president of the Arthia Association, Sadhu Ram Bhatt, has demanded to speed up the lifting of wheat as commission agents have to keep a watch on it. He said the thieves were active during this time, adding that the vagaries of the weather have added to the woes. He said the state government had failed to make adequate arrangements for the lifting of procured wheat or to save wheat from rain.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli, Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi
Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...
BJP drops tainted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from Kaiserganj, but gives ticket to his son
Congress alleges saffron party rewarded man accused of sexua...
Man gives triple talaq to wife in moving train, then beat her up before fleeing
An FIR was finally lodged and a manhunt launched for the acc...
India lodges protest as Beijing builds infra in PoK’s Shaksgam
Calls it bid to unilaterally alter situation on ground