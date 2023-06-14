Farmers stage protest over hike in VAT on fuel

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 13

Members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) today held a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office against the increase in VAT on petrol and diesel by the state government. They presented a memorandum to the Fatehgarh Sahib SDM in this regard to be forwarded to the Punjab Government.

Addressing mediapersons, Bhupinder Singh, president of the district unit of the union, said the demand for diesel in Punjab was the highest and an increase in its VAT would affect everyone, adding that people would have to shell out about Rs 100 crore more per month.

He demanded that the increased VAT on fuel should be withdrawn immediately.