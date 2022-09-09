Farmers stage sit-in on Amloh-Nabha road

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 8
Farmer organisations and residents of villages in the Amloh area today held a sit-in in front of Madhav Industry on the Amloh-Nabha road demanding action against unit as they alleged it was polluting the ground water, which was spreading diseases.
Addressing the dharna, Gurpreet Singh Raju Khanna, an SAD leader, said, “Owners are digging deep wells to discharge effluents released from industry. This would pollute the ground water and ecology and spread diseases like cancer.”
He urged the Deputy Commissioners of Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala to pay immediate attention to water pollution in the area and save residents of surrounding villages from diseases.
He also demanded legal action against factory owners for playing with the lives of villagers.
